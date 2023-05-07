POLICE have urged to motorists to exercise caution when out and about on the roads during cold weather.
Rain was falling across Bathurst on Sunday afternoon, with snow reported in some of the region's high country including Yetholme and Jenolan.
With the rain and snow has come wet and slippery roads, with the possibility of black ice forming.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell advised motorists to drive to the conditions.
"Police are requesting with the cold front coming through to please drive to the conditions, especially with predicted snow and black ice that may form on our roadways," he said.
Snow remains possible on Sunday about 900 metres, but that's all expected to clear by Monday, with a morning frost but mostly sunny weather across the central tablelands.
The mercury is expected to hit a high of 10 degrees and dip down to -1, before a high of 14 on Tuesday, before a much warmer high of Wednesday.
Minimums will remain low, with zero on Tuesday and -1 on Wednesday.
