Rain, snow falls across the Bathurst region and motorists are urged to drive to the conditions

By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 7 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:48pm
Snow falling at Yetholme on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Amelia Jurd
POLICE have urged to motorists to exercise caution when out and about on the roads during cold weather.

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

