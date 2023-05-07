THEIR first quarter might have been far from ideal but excellent direction from some of the leaders in the St Pat's ranks helped their side salvage a draw in Saturday's Central West Premier League Hockey women's game away to Orange United.
Pat's had come into the game keen to get their season underway but come the end of the first term that energy had been dealt a huge blow thanks to the 2-0 score line in United's favour.
However, a change of tactics and shuffling of positions gave the Saints some much needed direction, eventually leading to a 2-all result at the Orange Hockey Complex.
Saints coach Bec Clayton said the slow start proved costly but her side kept a cool head as the game went on.
"We were all over the shop in the first quarter and they put away two goals off two short corners. Then we found our feet a little bit, though it was still going both ways in the second quarter," she said.
"Then it went all our way in the second half. We were peppering their goal the whole half and we just couldn't put a third goal away.
"I was happy with the amount of chances we made but not so happy with the way we finished those chances. Still, it was great that we could get back into the contest. It's just disappointing that we could finish the game off."
It didn't take the Saints long to find their footing after half-time.
Goals for Amy Glenn and Millie Fulton shortly after the break brought the teams back on level terms, and the visitors continued to look the more dominant side throughout the remainder of the game.
Sadly for the Saints they couldn't put away several more golden opportunities, with Clayton lamenting that the score could have easily been 4-2 or more.
"It could have been better from the outset but that was the first time we had everyone together. It showed that we haven't had everyone at training, but they figured it out," she said.
"It's just disappointing that we had to let those two goals in for us to find our feet."
The most pleasing aspect of the game was the way several of the Saints' squad helped direct the second half resurgence with both their stick and their communication skills.
"Hannah Kable absolutely tried her heart out. She very much tried to lift the team," Clayton said.
"We moved Mish Somers back into the fullback role and she just gave us so much more guidance from there. She steered everybody around and let them know where they had to be.
"Honestly, everyone stepped up in that second half. Not having played and training together showed in that first 15 minutes."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
