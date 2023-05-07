Western Advocate
Adam Plummer scores try in his 100th game during Bulldogs' big win

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 7 2023 - 7:00pm
ADAM Plummer was able to celebrate his 100th game for the Bathurst Bulldogs in style on Saturday with a try and an emphatic victory for his side over hosts Orange City.

