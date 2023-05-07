ADAM Plummer was able to celebrate his 100th game for the Bathurst Bulldogs in style on Saturday with a try and an emphatic victory for his side over hosts Orange City.
Plummer put away one of the Bulldogs' nine tries in their 55-15 rout of the Lions, giving the Bulldogs their fourth straight bonus point victory to start the Blowes Cup season.
It was a day of huge results for the Bulldogs club as a whole, with the second and third grade sides each picking up 69-0 wins at Pride Park.
Bulldogs coach Oxley said Saturday's first grade match was a testament to the skills of his centre combination, which features Plummer.
"Adam had a very good game. He's growing each week. For him it's about learning how best he can affect the game without trying too hard," he said.
"He enjoys the fact he's got a lot of skills but knows he needs to be composed and consistent, which I think is where he's getting a lot better.
"He's got a lot of weapons to his game and his combination with Hunter Davis, who got three points yesterday, is really important.
"He gives confidence and assists Adam Plummer to play his game. That combination with Brad Glasson and Kurt Weekes is quite strong."
Peter Fitzsimmons and Brad Glasson each scored twice for the Bulldogs.
Glasson and Jason Corliss were each shown yellow cards at different points in the second half but even down one player Bulldogs' advantage was never under threat.
However, Oxley said the scoreline hides the fact that the Lions forced his side to work for their points.
"We're starting to build some confidence and continuity. Our focus this week was not only our defence but also our ruck because it's an area we still have to work on," he said.
"We knew City were going to come at us, and they had a good win against Cowra which really puts them on the map. They had great line speed and were great physically against Cowra so they've taken large steps forward and they were ready for the challenge."
The win could have been even bigger for the Bulldogs if not for a slight lapse of concentration on either side of half-time.
Everything else outside of that slight misstep is the brand of rugby that Oxley wouldn't mind seeing for the remainder of the season.
"We put on early points before we stalled a bit. We gave up a lot of penalties and had a couple of boys in the bin, so there's areas we can work on to ensure we keep our 15 on the field," he said.
"But I'm still so proud of the way the boys played. They played some expansive football, and it was probably the best day we've had at Pride Park in many years.
"It was about rolling up the sleeves and doing the hard yards to earn the right to go wide. That was something we talked about before the game.
"Credit goes to our scrum because our tight five was going to be put to the test. Our first points came from a tighthead driving scrum, and then Peter Fitzsimmons ran off the back of some phase play to score a powerful try. That asserted us into the game."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
