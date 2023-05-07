Early morning car crash on Great Western Highway east of Bathurst

TRAFFIC is affected in both directions on the Great Western Highway east of Bathurst after a car crash on Monday morning.
Live Traffic is reporting the crash happened at about 6.30am on Monday, May 8 at the intersection of Sunny Corner Road and the Great Western Highway.
As of 7.10am, Live Traffic was reporting that emergency services were at the scene, traffic conditions were moderate and motorists should exercise caution.
Meanwhile, motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on a 1.7-kilometre section of the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange for safety upgrades from this Sunday, May 14.
Transport for NSW says the work at Vittoria Curve will include asphalting to provide an improved road surface, maintenance and branch trimming.
Work will be carried out at night between 7pm and 5am from Sunday to Thursday, according to Transport for NSW.
It says work is expected to be carried out over three weeks on the following dates, weather permitting:
During work hours, traffic will be diverted via Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway through Blayney.
Motorists are being asked to allow an additional 15 minutes of travel time.
Access to the Mitchell Highway will be maintained for residents and emergency services, according to Transport for NSW.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.