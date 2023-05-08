THE old cliche 'game of two halves' never rang more true than Sunday's Bathurst District Football men's premier league game between Eglinton FC and Abercrombie FC.
Eglinton raced out to an early two goal lead but had to fend off a much improved Abercrombie side in the second half, but they were able to hold on for a 2-1 victory in cold and blustery conditions at Proctor Park.
Goals to Angus Daymond and Nick Press had Eglinton up 2-0 inside the first 25 minutes before Abercrombie's run of second half chances eventually led to a successful strike to Alexis le Masson.
Abercrombie threw everything they had at finding an equaliser but the Eglinton defence held firm.
It was a crucial contest for both sides who carried identical 1-2 records into the game, and the victory gives Eglinton a much needed boost after their mixed start to the season.
"We started pretty well in the first half and fought hard but we didn't continue with that for the second half, and they were able to put a lot of pressure on us," Daymond said.
"We were able to still come away with it. That two goal buffer we had was quite nice.
"It's been a bit of an up-and-down and stop-start season too, which is making things a bit hard. It's nice to get another win on the board, especially in this lovely weather," he laughed.
Eglinton enjoyed the much bigger share of possession across the opening half hour of the match, as Abercrombie were wasteful with their passes inside the Eagles' territory.
Daymond's goal in the 14th minute was somewhat fortuitous.
An Eglinton corner just sailed over a contest between two players for a header and bounced off the leg of an unsuspecting Daymond, who was happy to see the ball trickle into the bottom right corner of the goal.
Eglinton somehow failed to double the lead shortly after when Abercrombie failed to adequately clear the ball from their penalty area.
However, they wouldn't have to wait long to right that wrong.
The set piece once again became Abercrombie's undoing when Press elevated at the back post to put away a corner with a perfectly placed header.
Eglinton continued to pepper the Abercrombie goal as the weather began to take a turn for the worse.
Jamie Brown nearly put away a one-on-one opportunity and Press couldn't find a teammate in clear space when the keeper was out of his goal at the top of the penalty area.
Abercrombie started to look more dangerous in the last minutes before half-time.
The team found the back of the net at the end of a counter-attack but the goal was annulled for offside.
It was a different story in the second half as all the possession and chances went the way of Abercrombie.
They enjoyed a couple of early free kicks close to the Eglinton goal, plus several corners, and would have found a goal if not for a Greg Adams clearance off the goal line.
Eventually the pressure broke down Eglinton when Abercrombie's le Masson had too much space to blast the ball home from close range.
That would be the only response Abercrombie could muster as Eglinton picked up a crucial early season win.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
