Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Snow falls across the Central West as mercury drops

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 8 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RESIDENTS in the Central West's high country have woken to a dusting of snow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.