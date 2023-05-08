RESIDENTS in the Central West's high country have woken to a dusting of snow.
The likes of Yetholme, Oberon and Jenolan all received snow, which starting falling on Sunday afternoon, before settling overnight in the freezing conditions.
The mercury dipped to its lowest around 6am on Monday, hitting -0.7, but it felt like -4.7.
No more snow is expected in the following week.
In terms of rainfall, 4.6 millimetres of rain was recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday morning, the most rain recorded in all of May.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the daily minimums will remain quite low in the coming days, with -1 predicted on Tuesday, two on Wednesday and three on Thursday and Friday.
The days are expected to warm up though, with a high of 14 on Tuesday and 17 on Wednesday to Friday.
