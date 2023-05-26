Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Bathurst's Centennial Park vandalised within days of reopening

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated May 26 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Centennial Park.
Centennial Park.

WITHIN days of the construction fencing coming down, vandals had left their mark on the new-look Centennial Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.