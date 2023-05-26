WITHIN days of the construction fencing coming down, vandals had left their mark on the new-look Centennial Park.
Several of the newly-planted trees were snapped at their trunks, the damage so severe that the plants can't be salvaged.
Bathurst Regional Council's acting recreation manager, Adrian Potts, said replacements have been ordered for the three trees that were damaged.
They will be installed during council's winter street tree planting works program.
The act of vandalism so soon after stage one of Centennial Park's upgrade was opened has left council disappointed.
Mr Potts has asked community members to report vandalism if they see it.
"Vandalism can affect the quality of life for community members when damage occurs to infrastructure or things that they care about," he said.
"If community members witness someone committing vandalism, it is recommend that the instance is reported to the police or council."
Vandalism aside, the beginning of the Centennial Park upgrade is a positive step forward for one of the city's oldest parks.
Mr Potts said all stage one works have been completed and included earth works, site levelling, and formalisation of the main cross paths and stamped concrete path network.
A formal avenue of trees has been planted along the path network, and irrigation, lighting and seating has also been installed.
The design of the second stage of the upgrade is being finalised, with a date for construction yet to be confirmed.
"The design for stage two works is currently being finalised with the landscape design consultant, with quotations expected to be sought for the stage two works in the near future," Mr Potts said.
"The works will include the construction of a new accessible playground and other passive recreational elements such as picnic shelter, seating, barbecue, path connections, tree planting, lighting and irrigation.
"The playground has been designed utilising 'Everyone Can Play' principals, which provides for a range of accessible play elements and features, allowing all children to utilise the play equipment regardless of age or ability."
He has advised that, when construction does start, it will be necessary to fence off parts of Centennial Park from the public.
"However it is likely that there will be sections of Centennial Park still available for public use and recreation while the works are undertaken," he said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
