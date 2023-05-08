Snow delivers rare spectacle on Blayney's 50th anniversary

A SPECIAL day deserves special weather.
On the celebration of Blayney Paceway's 50th anniversary on Sunday the heavens decided to open - not with rain, but with snow.
Four races into the meeting the snow began to fall in a rare spectacle not normally seen on an Australian harness racing track.
The thermometer dropped down to zero degrees at 3.30pm but with 30 kilometre winds lashing the track the temperature felt like minus seven degrees for drivers and horses.
The spoils in the day's $20,000 feature race, the Kriden Farms Pace (2,400 metres), went to the Steve Turnbull trained Saint Emilion, with Nathan Turnbull in the driver's seat.
Nathan Turnbull said he's never seen snow make its way to race day until Sunday.
"It's not weather that I've ever seen at the races. It obviously snows at trackwork but you can easily pull the pin on the rest of the day when that happens, but we didn't have a choice at this meeting," he said.
"We were stuck out there in very trying conditions. It was worse because we'd been in races before, so we were already wet and then the snow and wind made it tough. Probably the worst day I've been in, that's for sure. It was shocking."
Rock Fisherman won the early speed battle to take up the lead and race favourite Old Luke didn't waste time racing around the field to settle in the death seat.
Mitch Turnbull worked Cassius Deck three wide at the bell, which gave Nathan Turnbull and Saint Emilion the chance to make his way forward on his tail.
Cassius Deck drew up level with Old Luke on the final turn but Saint Emilion peeled out four wide to make his charge.
The extra energy saved by not battling the wind helped out Saint Emilion who went on to win by half a length.
Cassius Deck ($4) survived the protest from Old Luke ($3.90, Isobel Ross) to hold onto second spot.
With Smooth Overarm running fourth it meant the horses who ended up starting their race on the back row filled all top four final placings.
"I gave him a really good chance going into the race. He went real good on Wednesday night. He was probably unlucky not to win there," Turnbull said.
"I thought Mitch was going to be the one to beat again, because he beat me on Wednesday night, and we were lucky enough to jump onto his back during the last lap for a three wide cart up.
"We then pulled out at the top of the straight and caught him on the line."
The day at Blayney is one of two extra meetings that the club have been allocated a year, thanks to their recent infrastructure upgrades at the track.
Along with the previous existing Carnival of Cups meetings it gives Blayney four meetings each season.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.