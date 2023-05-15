CONDITIONS weren't pleasant on Sunday, May 7, but a healthy crowd still gathered at the Bathurst Flagstaff for Proclamation Day.
While it's a day where the proclamation of Bathurst as a town is celebrated, it's also a day to honour members of the community.
David Conyers, Bill Deeley, Tanya-Lee Holmes, Matthew Irvine, Gerry Ryan and Jim Schaerf were all named Living Legends.
The Living Legends scheme was originally introduced by Bathurst Regional Council in the city's bicentenary year in 2015, with 200 people originally named.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the acknowledgement of the new Living Legends was a special occasion.
"We acknowledge their dedication, determination, personality, work and contribution to the city," he said.
