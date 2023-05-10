Quota Bathurst will maintain its focus on helping locals in need following its success in Greater Bank's #GreaterCentralWest Community Funding Program.
Winning the April round of the public vote has earnt Quota Bathurst $2,000, with $500 going to the monthly runners up, Hear Our Heart Ear Bus Project and Dubbo Community Men's Shed Inc.
Quota Bathurst President, Sue Hood, said as volunteers, Quotarians enjoy the opportunity to work as a group to be involved in the local community.
"Our fundraising takes many forms, including Bunnings BBQs, catering at various events and other forms of fundraising functions," Ms Hood said.
"In recent months, we have held a very successful Recycled Classics Fashion Parade and supported a local lady who needed cancer treatment.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"We also held a St Patrick's Trivia Night which resulted in $3500 being donated to the Eugowra Flood Appeal.
"Our service projects this year have included providing emergency toiletry packs for patients at Bathurst Hospital, much appreciated care packs at Daffodil Cottage for those receiving chemotherapy treatment, and Share the Dignity handbags.
"The Greater Bank contribution will make a huge difference for the club to continue to provide various service projects, with any excess funds at the end of the year to be donated to worthy local causes.
"Thank you to Greater Bank and to all those in the community who voted for Quota Bathurst."
Greater Bank's Central West Regional Sales Manager, Will Boyd, said it's great to see locals helping locals.
"It's rewarding to know that this money will make a real difference to families in need in the Bathurst region," Mr Boyd said.
"This is exactly what the Greater Community Funding Program is about."
The May round has another $3,000 to be share among our nominees, who this month are Drama Club Dubbo Inc, Macquarie Home Stay Limited (Dubbo) and Bathurst Old Boys Rugby Team.
The public can vote online from now until 5.00pm Wednesday, May, 24 at greater.com.au/greatercentralwest.
