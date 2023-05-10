Western Advocate
Quota's community work gets a $2,000 bonus thanks to Greater Bank's support

Updated May 10 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
Quota Bathurst President Sue Hood and Vice President Annette Welch receiving their cheque for $2,000 after winning the public vote in the April round of the Greater Central West Community Funding Program.
Quota Bathurst will maintain its focus on helping locals in need following its success in Greater Bank's #GreaterCentralWest Community Funding Program.

