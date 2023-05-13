A BIG crowd packed out the Royal Bathurst Show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Show-goers were treated to delicious food, thrilling rides, plenty of entertainment, stalls and a cracking display of fireworks on Friday and Saturday night.
Our photographer Phil Blatch was at the show on Saturday, snapping away at eager show-goers.
Did he get a pic of you?
Make sure you check out the Western Advocate website in the coming days, as we still have plenty of photos to share with you.
This year is the 154th Royal Bathurst Show, which was been dubbed the Coronation Show, after it fell on the weekend of King Charles III's coronation.
