WORKS on the upgrade to the Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan remains ongoing but is on track to finish on time.
According to a spokesperson from Transport for NSW, asphalt paving along the eastbound lanes between Napoleon Street and Bathurst Sheds is nearing completion.
Traffic will be moved onto the newly constructed road in coming weeks.
"Work also continues on the construction of stormwater drainage on the southern side of the highway," the spokesperson said.
READ MORE:
"A speed limit of 60 km/h continues to be in place throughout the project site.
"When required, traffic control, intermittent stopping and reduced speed limits are in place.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience while this important work is carried out."
The spokesperson claims the upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
Transport for NSW has been progressively upgrading sections of the Great Western Highway since 2015. The most recent Great Western Highway upgrade at Kelso opened to traffic in March 2017.
The NSW Government has committed $73 million in funding this current upgrade of the Great Western Highway between Kelso and Raglan to improve safety and efficiency, and reduce travel time along this section of the highway.
Other nearby projects underway include the Great Western Highway duplication between Katoomba and Lithgow and safety upgrades at Glanmire, Walang and Meadow Flat with an additional four projects planned for construction between Lithgow and Bathurst in the next two years.
Earlier this month, Transport for NSW announced a new pedestrian bridge would built over the Great Western Highway at Medlow Bath will be a simple design that limits the visual impact on the village's unique style.
The final design has been selected from three options following close consultation between Transport for NSW, Heritage NSW, Blue Mountains City Council, as well as selected community and Aboriginal representatives to ensure residents had a say in the process.
The design was analysed against several criteria following these consultations, to assess the relative impact of the options with respect to heritage, customer experience, maintainability, sustainability, the environment and constructability.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.