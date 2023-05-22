Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Upgrade of Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan on track to be finished by end of 2023

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 22 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Works remain on going on the Sydney Road. Picture by Bradley Jurd
Works remain on going on the Sydney Road. Picture by Bradley Jurd

WORKS on the upgrade to the Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan remains ongoing but is on track to finish on time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.