THERE'S plenty of players pushing the Bathurst Bulldogs first grade side to continually improve their game this Blowes Cup season.
As the Bulldogs sit on top of the table with four wins from as many games - making them the only unbeaten side remaining - they made their way there knowing that their depth is going to be a strong suit again.
Bulldogs co-coach Dean Oxley recently highlighted his new-look forward pack as one of the most exciting elements of the team's 2023 season.
Coming up with his starters week-to-week is becoming a headache for him and the coaching staff.
"Getting our pack into the game is a real point of difference for us this year," he said.
"We've got some larger forwards and some strong players up front. We had Matt Trapp come on as a fresh reserve and he came on and had an outstanding contribution.
"The quality of our 1-2-3 that started the game means it's very difficult to get Matt - who's a representative player - into the starting team."
Brad Glasson and Jason Corliss picked up yellow cards during the team's big 55-15 win over Orange City on Saturday at Pride Park, which put the team under some pressure in the second half.
There's confidence from Oxley that cards will be a rarity when it comes to Bulldogs matches.
One thing that's for certain is that they won't be through ill discipline.
"Chris Plunkett and I have made it very clear that we won't accept any back chat to the referee. It's really important that we just focus on our job, and anyone who gets distracted from that won't be able to do their role," he said.
"We can't accept any deviation from the players when it comes to doing their job. People who aren't disciplined won't be able to stay on the field.
"Due to our numbers we've used fresh reserves for first grade, which is first for my time with the club. There's 20 reserves in third grade, so that's a large number of players that we're trying to get a game each week.
"That just shows how competitive it is to try and earn a place in the team every week."
Bulldogs did well to limit the damage in the periods where they found themselves down a player on Saturday.
"We stalled over two periods of the second half when we were playing with 14 men, so there's areas of the game that we can improve upon," Oxley said.
"All credit to our guys because they're working hard every week. That work on fitness and technique means we can eliminate those bad things out of our game."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.