Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Bulldogs' strong numbers keep first grade players on their toes

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Bulldogs' depth hasn't been required yet this Central West Rugby season but it's bound to be a positive once more. Picture by Phil Blatch.
Bathurst Bulldogs' depth hasn't been required yet this Central West Rugby season but it's bound to be a positive once more. Picture by Phil Blatch.

THERE'S plenty of players pushing the Bathurst Bulldogs first grade side to continually improve their game this Blowes Cup season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.