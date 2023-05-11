Bathurst Goldminers 18s win a semi-final thriller over Dubbo Rams

BATHURST Goldminers' under 18s boys side may have come up short in Sunday's Western Junior League grand final but the game which qualified them for the decider might go down as the match of the season.
Goldminers prevailed 95-94 in a top quality preliminary final contest at Griffith on Saturday, where a successful free throw inside the dying seconds would prove the difference.
Kieran Falcke sunk a game-high 30 points for the 'Miners and was well supported by both Kurt Lansom (18) and Riley George (16).
Bathurst managed to see off the aerial raid from Dubbo's Jack Taylor, who shot eight three pointers in his 29 points, one of which came in the final minute to level the scores at 94-all.
It was an upset victory for the Goldminers after they battled their way through the elimination semi-final while the Rams had earned a second chance following their qualifying semi-final loss.
Coach Jess McGrath said her 18s had enjoyed a memorable run to the division one finals after scoring victories over some long-time rivals.
"We finished fourth, so we made it into division one finals, and then we knocked off third place and second place to end up against the team who came first in the grand final," she said.
"This year was the first time that we ever beat Griffith. We hadn't beaten them since under 12s. It was also the first time that we'd beaten West Wyalong. It was so good."
McGrath said the end of the semi-final was a heart in the mouth moment for everyone watching on.
"Dubbo fouled us with 1.3 seconds to go and that sent Riley to the free throw line. He hit the first one and strategically missed the second one, because if you don't miss that shot then they get the chance to call a time out and bring the ball forward," she said.
"It was fantastic. It's been an amazing season with the boys. I'm so proud of them.
"From where they started to where they've come, it's amazing. They're such a strong unit together and they're very loyal."
Goldminers earned their way through to the preliminary final meeting with Dubbo following an 84-76 elimination semi-final win over the West Wyalong Wildcats, in which George unleashed with 37 points.
The Bathurst team would go down to Lithgow Lazers 94-63 in Sunday's decider.
Lithgow had five players score 12-plus points in a strong team effort, with Taj Jenkins (27) leading the charge, while George (15) again led the scoring for Bathurst.
The under 18s were the only Goldminers side to take part in a grand final.
