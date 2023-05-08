Western Advocate
Reports Bathurst MP Paul Toole could lose Nationals Party leadership

Updated May 8 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 1:00pm
Bathurst MP Paul Toole. File picture
Bathurst MP Paul Toole. File picture

MEMBER for Bathurst Paul Toole could be about to lose the leadership of the Nationals Party.

