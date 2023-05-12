Bathurst Ladies Probus Club celebrated the King's coronation in style donning tiaras and crowns for its monthly meeting in May
As part of the fun, members sported their tiaras and pearls, the hall at Majellan Bowling Club was decked out in British bunting and the room at the club was also was adorned with photos of the new king and other royal memorabilia.
A sumptuous morning tea, complete with cucumber sandwiches, butterfly cakes and crown-shaped biscuits was enjoyed by all.
To top it off, the guest speaker was Julie from the newly opened Teahouse on all things tea! How British!
The club would welcome new members and could contact Ruth Clements at: bathurstladiesprobus@gmail.com
