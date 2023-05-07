The Forbes Magpies will be without prop Aaron Wykamp for two testing Peter McDonald Premiership road trips after he pleaded guilty to a high shot charge.
Wykamp was put on report for a careless/reckless high tackle during the Magpies' 14-all draw with the Macquarie Raiders in round three.
Wykamp pleaded guilty to the charge last week and while he was successful in downgrading it to a Grade 1 offence he was still hit with a two-game ban at the judiciary.
Forbes and Western halfback Nick Greenhalgh is already sidelined with a hamstring injury but could return for the Wellington match.
Wykamp wasn't the only player suspended following round three, with Orange Hawks youngster Lachlan Lawson facing a week on the sidelines.
Lawson was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous throw charge and after pleading guilty he will miss Hawks' meeting with competition heavyweights Mudgee next round.
The suspension and clash with Mudgee comes after Hawks scored their first win of the season in round three.
Orange CYMS prop Cam Jones was also put on report last round but escaped suspension.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
