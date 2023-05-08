Toole axed as leader of the Nationals: here's a look back at his history

Paul Toole comfortably returns as the Member for Bathurst, earning his second four-year term in state Parliament. Mr Toole pulled well ahead of his rivals right from the start of counting of votes shortly after polls closed at 6pm. At 8pm, on the day of the election, with about 28 per cent of the Bathurst vote counted, Mr Toole had secured 56.62 per cent of the primary vote, ahead of Country Labor's Cassandra Coleman (30.34 per cent) and The Greens' Tracey Carpenter (9.55 per cent).

