AUSTRALIAN singer and actress Nikki Bennett is hopelessly devoted to her audiences, and three iconic female Australian pop stars.
This is why she is bringing the Princesses of Pop tour to Bathurst, a show that pays tribute to Judith Durham, Helen Reddy and Olivia Newton-John.
The performance will take place from the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Friday, May 12, from 7:30pm, and according to Ms Bennett, the production is so much more than just an average tribute show.
"This show is not just like a normal tribute show," she said.
"I'm not a fan of tribute shows to tell you the truth, where people just stand up and pretend to be the people and sing, so that's not what this is at all, this is kind of like a little musical."
The show follows the life stories of all three female popstars, and highlights the highs and the lows of their careers and personal worlds, all weaved in with their greatest hits.
Some of these hits include Georgy Girl, I Am Woman, Hopelessly Devoted, I honestly Love You, Magic, Delta Dawn, Let me Be There, Never Find Another You, Xanadu, Summer Nights, and many more.
ALSO MAKNG NEWS:
"Basically it's the whole stories of their life and then where their biggest hits make sense in that story, we've placed that song," Ms Bennett said.
"Out of the whole show, about half of it would be the songs, ands the other half would be this amazing trail of story that starts with Judith in the 1960s and finishes with Olivia's death."
All three women in which the show is paying tribute have passed away in recent years, which is one reason as to why Ms Bennett decided to create the production.
The show, which has been touring around Australia in recent weeks, has seen an immensely positive response, and the recent deaths have ultimately lead to the show becoming quite emotional for audiences.
"It's been amazing," Ms Bennett said.
"People in the audience get really emotional about this show ... I've been overwhelmed by the reaction to this, and the critics' reviews that we've seen so far."
These positive reviews have resulted in Ms Bennett becoming even more excited to bring a show of this nature to rural audiences.
"We really want to bring it to the rural areas, because this is a show, that a lot of people won't have seen a show like this," she said.
The show also leaves audiences with a strong message, and is as empowering as the women it is tributing.
BMEC is also hosting a variety of other shows and productions, including a tribute to Rock 'N' Roll from the 1950s and 1960s, performed by the Williams Brothers.
More information regarding upcoming shows, and tickets for the Princesses of Pop tour are available via the BMEC website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.