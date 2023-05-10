Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Nikki Bennett is bringing her Princesses of Pop tour to Bathurst

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 11 2023 - 11:09am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikki Bennett is bringing her Princesses of Pop show - a tribute to Helen Reddy, Judith Durham and Olivia Newton-John to Bathurst. Picture supplied
Nikki Bennett is bringing her Princesses of Pop show - a tribute to Helen Reddy, Judith Durham and Olivia Newton-John to Bathurst. Picture supplied

AUSTRALIAN singer and actress Nikki Bennett is hopelessly devoted to her audiences, and three iconic female Australian pop stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.