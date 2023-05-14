THREATS to burn down a woman's home with children inside have come back to scorch a man, who will spend the next 18 months behind bars.
Jayden Watson of McGrath Street, West Bathurst, was sentenced to jail after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 3, 2023, to two counts of intimidation.
The 25-year-old was at a home in Kelso about 11pm on January 30, 2023 with the victim when they got into an argument, court documents said.
The victim left the home after Watson turned on the gas stove and had it on without ignition.
The court was told Watson then contacted the victim on Facebook and said "I'm gunna (expletive) lose it ... U leave I'll burn down the house".
"Better answer and get prepared ... before something happens," Watson wrote in more messages to the victim.
Two months later on March 3, Watson sent the victim voice messages on Messenger about 3.15pm that said "I will keck [kick] your (expletive) teath [teeth] in you little gronk ... I will set you little (expletive) on fire".
Watson went to Bathurst Police Station and showed officers the messages between him and the victim, before he directed police to attend her home in Kelso.
Police said they went to the house and spoke with the victim who showed police screenshots of the messages Watson sent and played the audio messages before she gave an electronic statement.
Watson was arrested and admitted to sending the messages, attributing it to poor health and something he did out of anger.
During sentencing, police prosecutor Sergeant Cooper said "the threats included burning down a home when there were three children present. It's very serious".
In reply, Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, submitted to the court that while his client - who was on a community correction order at the time - had an "unenviable" criminal history, he was not an appropriate "vehicle" for deterrence given his risk of institutionalisation, disadvantaged childhood and need for rehabilitation.
"He says he's getting too old for this," Mr Kuan said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Watson had a significant history of violence and drug use, before she said the threats made were "essentially towards the high end" of the scale.
"My wish for you is that you acknowledge the serious issues you must undertake treatment for. You need to do a lot of work so you don't deep dive into drugs," Ms Ellis said.
With a non-parole period of 12 months, Watson will be eligible for release on April 2, 2024.
