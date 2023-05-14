Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Jayden Watson sentenced to jail after threats to burn home down

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated May 14 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A person with their hands behind their back in handcuffs being escorted by an officer of the court. File picture
A person with their hands behind their back in handcuffs being escorted by an officer of the court. File picture

THREATS to burn down a woman's home with children inside have come back to scorch a man, who will spend the next 18 months behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.