Paul Toole loses the Nationals Party leadership to Dugald Saunders

Updated May 8 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:15pm
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
BATHURST MP Paul Toole has lost his position as the leader of the NSW Nationals after a party room vote this afternoon.

