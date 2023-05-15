Western Advocate
Westpoint Centre Pharmacy owner Tu Anh Vo fears for her business' future after dispensing reform

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
May 16 2023 - 4:30am
Westpoint Centre Pharmacy owner Tu Anh Vo
Westpoint Centre Pharmacy owner Tu Anh Vo

A BATHURST pharmacy faces the possibility of closure following the introduction of the Federal Government's 60-day dispensing scheme.

