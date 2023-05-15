A BATHURST pharmacy faces the possibility of closure following the introduction of the Federal Government's 60-day dispensing scheme.
Tu Anh Vo purchased the Westpoint Centre Pharmacy, Windradyne, in July, 2022, but since the 60-day dispensing scheme was announced late last month, it's been a rough couple of weeks.
She already dealing with a large business loan and rising interest rates, and combined the new 60-day dispensing scheme, she worries that she may not be able to keep her business afloat.
"It's quite stressful on so many different levels," she said.
"A pharmacy is unique that it is a business but, first and foremost, we are healthcare professionals.
"Realistically, (following the announcement) I'm trying to wrap my head around how I'm going to maintain the services I'm providing, being a single pharmacist."
The Westpoint Centre Pharmacy operates from 8.30am to 6.30pm on weekdays and 9am to 1pm on weekends, but Ms Vo often finds herself working many more hours.
"Since I've been here, I haven't taken profit from the business," she said.
"I've just been working for a wage. Everything has been invested back in, so we can do more.
"I've put on twice the amount of staff since I took over, to cater for more people.
"I have a lot of staff that will go if this goes through. I'll have to cut my trading hours. The cost of services will have to increase.
"I won't be able to spend time with people and I won't be able to do walk-ins. I'm not even sure I'll be able to do vaccinations.
"Since this was announced almost three weeks ago, I have not slept well. I think I've lost five kilos.
"I come into work and think, this could all go. I haven't even figured out if by shaving staff and increasing the cost of services will be enough for my situation."
Ms Vo said she's been overwhelmed by support from fellow pharmacists.
"Everyone has been really kind," she said.
"Marcus [Heiner from Capital Chemist] has reached out and has said, 'This is a tough situation, especially being new'.
"Even though we are technically competitors, everyone has been really helpful.
"The out-of-stock situation has been so bad since I've been here. I don't think people realise how bad the supply situation is because we've been managing so well.
"You stay back after work, to go through all the wholesalers and different medications. There's thousands that you try and manage."
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler announced on Wednesday, April 26, that patients can collect double the amount of medicine with each script, an increase of one to two months' supply, for over 300 products treating the likes of heart disease, cholesterol, Crohn's disease and high blood pressure.
The Federal Government says that it would help save money for people who purchase common medicines.
According to Mr Butler's office, at least six million Australians will halve their medicine costs and need fewer visits to the GP and pharmacist to get the medicine they use the most, saving patients more than $1.6 billion over the next four years.
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia believes 20 per cent of pharmacies won't survive, with staff's workload to double for the same cost.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.