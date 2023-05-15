Western Advocate
Robert Knight pleads guilty to assaulting woman at Bathurst hospital

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
May 15 2023 - 1:00pm
A blindfolded bronze statue of Lady Justice holding a set of scales. File picture
A MAN who admitted to bashing a woman while waiting to get his methadone treatment from hospital will be back before court next month to learn his fate.

