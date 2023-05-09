Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Nationals member Irene Hancock says Paul Toole should still be leader

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated May 9 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst resident and National Party member Irene Hancock remains a supporter of Paul Toole. File picture
Bathurst resident and National Party member Irene Hancock remains a supporter of Paul Toole. File picture

WHILE the NSW Nationals Party has booted Paul Toole from the top job, he still has a lot of support in his home town of Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.