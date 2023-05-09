WORK is almost complete on the Bathurst central business district's new pedestrian crossing.
There has been a hive of activity on George Street at the entrance to Machattie Lane, where Bathurst Regional Council is installing a raised pedestrian crossing, the first of its kind in the CBD.
Line marking was carried out on Monday, May 8 and was completed in the afternoon, allowing the area to reopen to vehicles.
However, mayor Robert Taylor said the crossing would remain closed to pedestrians for a few more days.
"The road can be reopened to traffic [on Monday], but we can't open the pedestrian crossing until signage is installed. This is scheduled to occur on Wednesday," he said.
He said the crossing is expected to be open by the end of the week.
With raised pedestrian crossings being very uncommon in Bathurst, people are encouraged to approach the new infrastructure with caution.
"The crossing, once completed, is a formal zebra crossing and so motorists and pedestrians should use it as they would any other zebra crossing; vehicles must give way to pedestrians," Cr Taylor said.
"Given it is a new installation, council encourages both vehicles and pedestrians to move through the crossing with care."
Vehicles need to stop for pedestrians to cross, and pedestrians should ensure motorists have seen them and stopped before crossing.
The new crossing has been installed on a trial basis.
Council was required to do it as part of the funding it received from the NSW government under the Streets as Shared Spaces program.
The trial will be in place for a period of 12 months, with council to then consider whether the crossing should remain in place permanently.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.