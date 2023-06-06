How a home-job tattoo left artist Hope-ful to help others with new business

WHEN Hope Norris was around 16 years old, she found herself in a position to get her first tattoo, a home-job sunflower on her ankle, inspired from a picture on Google.
Soon after, tattoo-regret slowly started sinking in, and now, three years later, Ms Norris has decided to take matters into her own hands, to ensure that others aren't left with the same regrets.
This is why she came up with the idea for Inked Blooms Studio, a business that commissions personalised tattoos for people, at reasonable prices.
"I got a tattoo when I was younger, and it was a picture from google ... and now I hate it because it's just a sunflower, and that kind of stemmed this idea," Ms Norris said.
Another reason as to why Ms Norris started the business, was due to the demand from friends and family, who have been encouraging her to pursue the craft over a few years.
"I just started a few years ago, randomly drawing and then I had people ask if I could draw them a tattoo," she said.
Thus began Inked Blooms Studio, and so far, Ms Norris has designed approximately 40 tattoos for people in Bathurst and surrounds, and has created individual artworks for her clients.
"I just want people to have their own, creative artwork that is as unique as they are," she said.
Not only is it something that means a lot to her clients, having the ability to design these pieces is also something that means a lot to Ms Norris.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"I I feel honoured that people have chosen me to do that tattoo for them," she said.
"I feel honoured because I know that if I was getting a tattoo, it would be something that means a lot to me and would have a lot of meaning and I would have put a lot of thought into it."
This feeling is only solidified when her clients receive their individual artworks.
Each time Ms Norris has designed a tattoo, she has been overwhelmed with positive feedback, saying that the piece was exactly what the client was envisioning.
"I've had someone say that I drew such a meaningful piece to them and that they would have never imagined that they would have been able to have that," she said.
Ms Norris also said that she can commission other art pieces for anyone looking for something special.
"If somebody just wanted something to hang up on their wall, or to have, I could do that as well."
Those wanting a unique tattoo design, or any other artwork, can contact Ms Norris via the Inked Blooms Studio Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.