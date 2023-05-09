ALEX Sparks had his sights set on a start with the Bathurst Bushrangers tier one side this AFL Central West season but knew he'd need to work hard to ensure he'd reach that goal.
With the way he's started the new campaign it shows that his efforts have paid off.
The former Bushrangers president led the way for the team with three goals in their 11-11-77 to 3-10-28 win over the Orange Tigers at Waratahs Sports Ground.
Last year's coaching duo of Matt Archer and Tim Hunter scored twice for the Bushies, as did Bryce Laird, who is also making the jump up to tier one this season.
The win is the Bushrangers' 20th straight success, dating back to July of 2021.
Sparks already has six goals to his name through two games this season.
"I've generally been a ressies player but decided this year to put in a little more effort and make the ones, and they've got me playing deep forward, which I feel is my strongest position," Sparks said.
"It's great being able to contribute."
The first quarter was a back and forth battle, where Bushrangers held a 23 to 13 lead at the end of the term, but the quality of the visiting side shone through with every minute that went by from that point on.
Tigers wouldn't be able to find their third and final goal until the fourth quarter.
Bushrangers did their best work on either side of half-time, where they outscored the home side 40 to five.
"Although the score line doesn't show it Orange were putting a lot of pressure on us and it was really good to see how we rebounded from that pressure," Sparks said.
"They have quite a good side, and us being able to stay patient and work our way through it is what helped us win. We also took our chances and really put on our stamp on the game.
"We're very confident in our game, with the way our pre-season went and because of the players we have coming back. We have confidence in our ability, so we don't read as much into what other teams are doing and instead focus on what we can improve."
With the Bathurst Giants also getting up in their round two game it sets up an exciting derby game in round three where top spot on the ladder will go on the line.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.