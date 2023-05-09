Telstra provides update on mobile outage affecting customers

TELSTRA has provided an update on an outage that was affecting mobile phone calls for customers across NSW.
Early Tuesday morning, Telstra was made aware of issues affecting customers when calling on their mobile phones.
Triple zero and mobile data weren't affected by the issue and customers could still make calls using WiFi Calling or through apps like FaceTime.
Telstra said switching airplane mode off and on again could fix the issue for some customers.
By 10.05am this morning, Telstra confirmed that the issue had now been resolved.
"The issue affecting mobile calls is now fixed," the statement said on social media.
"Massive thanks for sticking with us as we sorted it out.
"Some customers may need to retry calling if it doesn't work the first time, or switch airplane mode on and off, but then you'll be good to go."
