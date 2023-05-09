Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Telstra provides an update on outage affecting customers

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 9 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Telstra provides update on mobile outage affecting customers
Telstra provides update on mobile outage affecting customers

TELSTRA has provided an update on an outage that was affecting mobile phone calls for customers across NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.