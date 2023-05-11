Western Advocate
Hard-earned reputation holds strong for another year | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
May 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Kildara Glen Stud had a great Bathurst Show.
LAST week's Royal Bathurst Show was a well organised and well run event, and lived up to its hard-earned reputation as the best show west of the Blue Mountains.

