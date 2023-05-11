LAST week's Royal Bathurst Show was a well organised and well run event, and lived up to its hard-earned reputation as the best show west of the Blue Mountains.
There was a lot of interest and participation from schools across our district and students took part in many events and competitions.
Of course, food, show bags and rides were costly, but if they weren't there is no incentive for stall holders to come to country shows.
We know that money is tight in most households and we hope that new governments have some ideas to help young families.
It was good to see a lot of interest was retained for Sunday's show on a real winter's day in Bathurst. Country people love their local show.
MERINO sheep breeders are reminded to circle June 2 for the MerinoLink Sire Evaluation Field day at "Willow Glen" and "Ferndale" properties, when the progeny of 24 rams from participating studs will be on display in their teams.
This event should be of real interest to breeders as well as being a good opportunity to touch base with industry peers.
THIS article is being written before the federal budget is brought down and we hope that the immediate tax write-offs for business plant and machinery will be retained.
We know that lots of families are under a lot of pressure and we know that our national debt is now attracting many extra billions of dollars in annual interest payments to our overseas lenders.
BEFORE I leave the political scene, former NSW Farmers President, James Jackson, penned an article in The Land recently and discussed the description of sale wools as "as ethically produced non-mulesed".
Mr Jackson argued that "ethically produced mulesed" should be the description as the operation saves many lives of sheep from breech strike attack.
My point is, Mr Jackson may by concerned by the influence of the Greens in both parliaments.
AFTER being involved in many facets of agriculture in the central and southern tablelands, our family has seen a lot of farm contractors carry out their work projects.
Peter Tracey recently did a bulk super ground spread on a district property that I know very well and I could not fault his careful approach to the job and his very accurate placement of the fertiliser.
Thanks, Peter: on time and well done.
THE many friends of former Bathurst businessman Laurie Paton are saddened by his recent passing.
He often related that it took him 30 years to get a good pacing horse, but then he bought the mighty Smooth Satin as a yearling and he won an Interdominion and a Miracle Mile for him.
A lot of Bathurst people were at Harold Park to watch Smooth Satin win his Interdominion and they never forgot seeing Laurie leave the cameras and hop the fence to shake hands with his friends.
Sincere sympathy is offered to Gwen and the family.
We will all miss Laurie.
KING Charles' coronation didn't seem to raise a lot of interest in our area even though there is very strong support for the tried and true Westminster system that has served us so well.
We will probably see a concerted push from the Australian Republic Group as King Charles will probably be not as popular as Queen Elizabeth was and most of our federal and state leaders are not monarchists.
The leaders of China, Russia and Iran must be aware that the leaders of the free world (except Great Britain) don't seem to be strong, impressive leaders, just when they are most needed.
The just announced free trade agreement between Australia and Great Britain should be of value to our exporters and primary producers, but we would have loved this agreement when the British wool processing industry was at its peak in early post-war years.
WITH only a small offering of 38,838 Australia wide last week, the market saw Sydney levels catch up to those in the south and the west.
While 19 micron and broader indicators were 30-50ac/kg dearer in Sydney, the Melbourne and Fremantle types were fully firm for the week.
The 18micron and finer better style and strength wools were sought after and finished 30ac dearer for the week.
It seems that Chinese operators are comfortable with wool prices at current USD levels and are happy to get in and buy a bit, so ultimately there is more competitive tension in the room.
Week 45 has an early estimated offering of 48,643 bales.
GEORGE was getting deafer by the day and he turned up with headphones and a sad look. The man at the newsagency roared, "Do they help?"
George grinned and said, "No batteries in it old mate, but people yell much louder now and I hear everything."
***
AT the school reunion a bloke I didn't know hugged me warmly, so I said "I don't know you."
He smiled back and said, "I was the baldest man in the room until you arrived."
SONG for the week: Love shack by the B52s
