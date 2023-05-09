Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Bentley McConnell and Angus Kelly revive memories of Group 10 greats

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 10 2023 - 10:15am, first published May 9 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pat's Bentley McConnell and Mudgee's Angus Kelly are under 10 players with star power. Pictures by Anya Whitelaw
St Pat's Bentley McConnell and Mudgee's Angus Kelly are under 10 players with star power. Pictures by Anya Whitelaw

BRILLIANT Bentley McConnell, awesome Angus Kelly - they might be under 10s, but they are players who could add another exciting chapter to the history of two proud Group 10 Rugby League clubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.