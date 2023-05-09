TRAFFIC lights are currently out of action at a Bathurst intersection and police say it could be hours before they are operational again.
On Tuesday morning, police were called to the intersection of William and Howick streets, where the traffic lights were flashing orange.
Technicians are currently on site trying to determine the cause of the fault, which Chilfey Police District acting Inspector Peter Foran said could take some time to identify.
"We're not aware of what caused the fault, but lights could be out for a couple of hours," he said.
"Police are on site helping control traffic and we're waiting for traffic control contractors to take over."
Motorists travelling in the area should follow the direction of traffic control.
