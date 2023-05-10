A HOST of excellent local performances, a stack of personal bests, several new state records and the presence of a recent Commonwealth Games competitor made the first Bathurst Open Competition on Sunday a great success.
Some big names made the trip to Bathurst Strength & Conditioning for the NSW Weightlifting Association-sanctioned event and several Bathurst Weightlifting Club members used their home gym as their competitive debut.
The star of the show was last year's Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kyle Bruce.
The sole M89 competitor needed just one attempt on each of the snatch and the clean and jerk to lift 140 and 180kgs respectively, for the highest total of the day (320).
With those efforts Bruce secured his number one ranking in Australia and booked his place in the Olympic Qualifiers, which start with his upcoming trip to the Cuba IWF Grand Prix in just under a month's time.
Those lifts were a relatively comfortable effort for Bruce who had a pair of what he described as "bomb outs" at his two previous events.
"It was really important today to stick to what I set out and not let me ego carry me away," Bruce wrote on his Instagram page after the event.
"Although I felt good for better and bigger numbers it was extremely important to execute two lifts with complete focus. This was a huge confidence booster, going into a competition and achieving every goal set."
Tournament organiser Patrick Halsey was thrilled by the attendance on the day and the quality of the competition.
"We had a great turnout and a lot of people coming through the doors. The gym was completely full throughout the day, which was more than I was expecting," he said.
"It was a 'testing the waters' moment for us, but seeing so many people turn up - especially given the weather - was really great.
"Given the date of the competition people were pushing themselves to make Australian teams. We also had three people from our club qualify for nationals, which was great."
New NSW records went the way of under 15s competitor Indianna Wilson (F76), who lifted a combined 135kg, and youth lifter Juliana Ghetto (F55), with a total of 142kg.
Six Bathurst Weightlifting Club members took part on the day.
Ceasar Crisologo (M81) was the city's top performer with 74 on the snatch and 104 on the clean and jerk.
Impressively, Crisologo failed at 72 and 99 before opting to increase the weight on his third and final attempts and then succeeded on each occasion.
Molly Gildea (F76) set big personal bests across the board for a total of 112 while clubmate Klara Demaere, competing in the same division, pulled out six straight successful lifts in her 129.
Stuart Halsey (M55) came up just short of a new clean and jerk personal best in his total of 135.
In her debut Emily Hines (F65) set herself a benchmark of 115 to try and match in her next tournament while Marinelle Crisologo (F59) ended the tournament with a total of 90.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.