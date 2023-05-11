The definition of class and style

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday May 12: 5 Lockyer Place, Llanarth:
Built in 2010, this property has been loved by it's current owners and is looking for a new family to move in. Providing four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a four car garage, all on a massive 1395 square metre block, this spacious home is set apart by it fastidious attention to detail and care.
5 Lockyer Place is set on an elevated location in a quiet cul-de-sac, and offering soaring views towards the mountains, this home provides the next level of class, with a relaxed lifestyle with plenty of space for all.
Listing agent, Mark Dwyer, said the home was an entertainers paradise. "The level of finesse is what really sets this home apart," he said. "There are high ceilings throughout with gorgeous ornate ceiling roses in the formal lounge."
You will also be comfortable all year round thanks to the ducted heating and cooling throughout, along with the ceiling fans in the dining room, living room and main bedroom.
Mark said the layout was spacious and open planned, with two separate living areas creating the ideal zoned entertaining areas. "All bedrooms are a fantastic size and include built-in-robes, while the main bedroom is oversized and provides a glamorous ensuite and large walk-in-robe."
The stunning, gourmet kitchen is the perfect workspace with stone benchtops, an island bench, and a convenient appliance nook. The view from the kitchen is also great for keeping an eye on the kids outside with perfect views of the established gardens and aspect.
Outside the home, the good news continues. The lawn and gardens are beautifully manicured and show just how much the home has truly been loved and cared for by its current fastidious owners.
Family and friends will enjoy the outdoors and the expansive undercover alfresco area, complete with built-in barbecue, is the perfect spot to do it.
For parking, 5 Lockyer Place includes a three bay built-in garage that provides drive through access to the backyard, while there is also a separate one car garage with power and water access which is ideal for caravan or additional car storage, or the perfect workshop.
Located minutes from CBD of Bathurst, this property offers privacy and space, as well as convenience. With schools, shops and parks all nearby, there is entertainment wherever you turn.
