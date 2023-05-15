A MAN who put two people in hospital after he crashed into their car head-on has told the court the guilt of his actions will never fade.
Joe Hayden Dresser Sullivan, 21, of Parkes Street, Woodstock, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on May 5, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of causing bodily harm by misconduct while driving.
Court documents state Sullivan was behind the wheel of a white Ford Ranger heading west along the Mid Western Highway in Carcoar when the victim, who had a female passenger, was driving a red Toyota Camry in the opposite direction.
Sullivan looked down to review a notepad in his car when the Ranger entered the eastbound lane and collided head-on with the Camry.
The court heard Sullivan travelled 300 metres further westbound before his vehicle came to a stop on the road's shoulder.
The Camry, driven by the victim, was forced off the northern side of the road and stopped in a patch of long grass about 10 metres from the highway.
Sullivan immediately called emergency services while the victim was trapped in his car suffering from serious injuries.
Emergency crews from the Chifley Police District arrived and freed the victim from his car before he was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital with a fractured right arm and leg.
The victim's passenger was taken to Orange Hospital with a CT spinal fracture, which was treated by a brace.
Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit investigators went to the scene of the crash where they photographed and documented the area.
Sullivan was arrested and taken to Orange Hospital for mandatory testing before he was taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Sullivan declined to be interviewed and his licence was suspended.
Sullivan's solicitor, Mr Oates asked Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis to deal with his client by way of a non-conviction given this was his first criminal charge.
"It was a momentary act. He just came from the cattle sales ... he is genuinely remorseful and the very first words at the time were 'how are they? Are they ok?'," Mr Oates said.
"He made a mistake and continues to pay for it with the guilt he has."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Sinton submitted that the crash was too serious for a dismissal.
"Tragedy" was the word used by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis to describe the incident, with a momentary lapses of attention an ongoing, dangerous habit among drivers.
"Thank goodness it wasn't as bad as it could've been," Ms Ellis said to Sullivan.
"Momentary inattention has devastating effects on some occasions. This is the tragic example of why that [quickly looking down] doesn't work. Please spread the message."
Sullivan was convicted of one count and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
