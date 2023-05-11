THE Perthville Community Hall is the place to be this weekend, as it will be hosting Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.
The Bathurst and District Artisans Group and the Perthville Neighbourhood Group are teaming up for the morning tea, which will take place from 10am, on Saturday, May 13.
The morning will showcase what the Perthville Community Hall has to offer, and the work of the Artisans group, all while raising money for those impacted by cancer.
Voluntary coordinator of Perthville Hall Hire, Sharon Melbourne said the day is a great way to raise money for a good cause, and to raise awareness regarding the work of the Cancer Council.
"I hope it's well received by the community ... If nothing more than to just to get that awareness out there about the amazing work that they do right across Australia," she said.
The morning will also offer an abundance of tasty treats for attendees.
And though Ms Melbourne wasn't certain about what kinds of food will be available on the day, there is one thing she knows for sure.
"There'll definitely be scones," she said.
Ms Melbourne was also unsure as to how many people will be in attendance on the day, but wasn't worried about the lack of delicious delicacies.
"I guess the worst case scenario is that we will all be taking a lot of food home with us," she joked.
There will also be a range of art and crafts on display on the day provided by the Bathurst Artisans Group.
President of the Artisans Carol Dobson has been instrumental in organising the morning tea, and has pioneered for group members to bring along the best of the best of their crafty creations.
"I've put the word out for people to bring along examples of what we do for activities, so people will be able to check out the hall and see what we do," she said.
"We run everything from various types of art, with watercolour and acrylics and oil painting, we also run felting, spinning and weaving, macramé, and a whole range of different crafts."
There will also be a sewing group present on the day, as a way to encourage attendees to try their hands at the craft, and even sign up to join the group.
Attendees are encouraged to bring along a plate, and plenty of gold coins to donate to the cause.
Those looking for more information on what activities are held by the Artisan group, can check out their Facebook page.
