ON Wednesday, May 31 from 10am to 1pm the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum is offering a sensory friendly session with reduced lights and sounds, and sensory zones.
The museum will be closed to the public during this time.
Admission charges apply, however, caregivers will be given free entry.
For more information or for group bookings, please phone 6338 2860.
WE will be hosting another Coffee with a Councillor session on Monday, May 15 from 9am to 11am, which provides community members with an opportunity to have an informal talk with councillors in a relaxed and casual setting.
There will be tea, coffee and light refreshments available, so please come along and have a chat.
LAST weekend, we held a Proclamation Day ceremony, which acknowledges the day Bathurst was proclaimed a town by the European settlers.
The event was held in the exact location Governor Lachlan Macquarie placed the European flag, marking Bathurst as Australia's first inland European settlement in 1815.
The event also acknowledges the shared history with the Wiradyuri people, in collaboration with the Bathurst community.
As part of the ceremony, six members of our community were announced as Living Legends.
These people have shaped the way we live through their dedication, determination, work and contribution to the city.
I would like to congratulate the Living Legends for 2023, who are David John Conyers, William Arthur Deeley, Tanya-Lee Holmes, Matthew David Irvine, Gerald 'Gerry' Ignatius Ryan, and James 'Jim' Schaerf.
Without their vision and commitment, our city wouldn't be the great place it is today to live, work and visit.
