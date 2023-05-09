IT was the milestone eight years in the making, but on Saturday Kelsey Richards, the first female player to captain an AFL Central West premiership winning side, notched up her 50th game.
While there have been other players from that foundation 2015 Bathurst Lady Bushrangers outfit who have reached game 50 and are well on their way to 100, Richards' journey has still been remarkable.
Since she first laced up her footy boots she's had three kids and each time Richards has returned, she's maintained her status as not only one of the Lady Bushrangers' finest, but one of the league's best.
"It's taken awhile but I've finally got there," Richards said.
"I'm persistent I suppose. I've said so many times that I don't know if I'll back and play in the cold, I say I don't know, but I keep returning.
"I've just always had a love for the game, I did grow up in Victoria so it was ingrained in us down there. I did Auskick but I was never allowed to play juniors with the boys."
In was in 2015 that the AFL Central West first staged a women's premiership.
While it was Richards who skippered the Lady Bushrangers to an eight from eight record that year and her side averaged over 50 points per game, she revealed she initially thought she was too old.
"I was like 'Look I'm 24 turning 25, I am over the hill, let the young ones go'. I can't believe that was my point of view," she laughed.
"I think it was Brains [Brian Matheson] who told me to get down there on the field and the rest is history.
"Back then I didn't know if it was going to be a pathways program for 18-19-year-olds, but now our team is so diverse with ages and abilities, I just can't even image that was my thought process at the time."
As well as being the first captain to hoist a premiership cup, that year Richards was also named the Lady Bushrangers' best and fairest.
There have been more awards and grand finals since then and she's also co-coached the Lady Bushrangers. But for Richards the best thing has just been spending Saturdays playing footy with a group of friends she now views as family.
"I'm very proud, but I didn't do it for the accolades, I just love the sport and I love the club. It's just another part of my life really," she said.
"Like the grand finals are always nice, the one when we played against the Tiges in Cowra sticks in my mind, there were a few memorable moments in that one.
"I got a volunteer of the year award, things like that are really memorable, but it's literally just fun every week.
"We've just had a lot of really memorable games where I've walked off and thought 'Gee that was fun'.
"It was an absolute pipe dream growing up to think that I could actually play, I'm now playing in a little country footy league, but to me it's really big.
"I feel lucky every time I take to the field."
I just love the sport and I love the club. It's just another part of my life really.- Kelsey Richards
Just as her first game as a Lady Bushranger was a winning one, so too was Richards' 50th as the Bathurst side posted an 8-8-56 to 5-2-32 win over Cowra.
Richards booted three majors in that win.
But for her the bigger thing was getting to play against Cowra once more, the Blues having returned to the fold this season.
"When we played Cowra our expectations were we'd go out there and make them feel welcome, we want them to feel like they want to stay in the competition and are going to have fun playing footy," she said.
"Of course we want a competitive game with them and hopefully take home the win, but we wanted to welcome them back into the competition."
It's that sort of attitude - being competitive but at the same time promoting Australia rules - that is one of the things Richards has been most proud of.
"We are trailblazers and we are proud of that. We hold ourselves to a really high standard," she said.
"In our team we've got people aged 16 through to 50 and we've got a 47-year-old who is a nanna, we've got everyone through the spectrum there.
"I'm so proud that we're so inspiring, we're breaking down those stereotypes about women in sport, it's remarkable that we have the opportunity to do that.
"It's my second home, a lot of us are raising our kids in that Bushies culture. You just have unwavering support and genuine happiness over your achievements from the players at our club and the girls in particular. There's so much pride in our group."
