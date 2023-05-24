ANOTHER business is looking to move into The Gateway.
A development application has been lodged with Bathurst Regional Council to construct a Sydney Tools retailer in the growing Kelso business precinct.
Sydney Tools is a hardware and building supplies business, with multiple locations found across NSW.
The proposed development, which would come at a cost of $2.9 million, involves the construction of the retail premises on the subject site at 10 and 12 Ingersole Drive.
There would be 1311.5 square metres of retail space on site, along with 179.3 square metres of storage space and provision for amenities.
The single-storey building would be primarily constructed from precast concrete panels, structural steel and steel studs.
The building is proposed to be eight metres high above the adjusted ground level, which exceeds the height of buildings planning controls.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
A variation request has been made, with the developer arguing that compliance with the development standard is unreasonable or unnecessary in this instance, and that there are sufficient environmental planning grounds to justify contravening the development standard.
When it comes to parking, a total of 31 on-site car spaces would be provided, including one disabled parking space. Bicycle parking spaces will also be available at the entrance to the building.
The Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) submitted with the DA includes the proposed operational hours and anticipated customer volumes.
Business would get off to an early start each day, with opening hours of 7am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday proposed, with provision for late night shopping on Thursdays.
Sydney Tools would then open between 8am and 4pm on weekends.
On average, 50 customers are expected to visit the premises per day, as the majority of Sydney Tools warehouses are reliant upon online orders.
The SoEE concludes that the proposed development is "consistent with the context and locality of the area and is not expected to have any adverse off-site impacts".
If the Sydney Tools development is approved, it would increase the offering at The Gateway.
The business precinct is already home to a childcare centre, two fast-food retailers and a service station, and several big-name businesses are poised to establish premises there.
These include new businesses Anaconda, Harris Scarfe Home and Beacon Lighting, as well as Harvey Norman, which would move from its existing site in Pat O'Leary Drive to The Gateway.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.