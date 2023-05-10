Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Macgyver repair job helps Josh Redhead and Ray Winwood-Smith win AMSAG Orange rally

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 10 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S not every day that a car having its parts held together by ratchet straps and zip ties can still be able to finish a rally event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.