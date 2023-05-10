IT'S not every day that a car having its parts held together by ratchet straps and zip ties can still be able to finish a rally event.
It's even more rare to see that car end up winning the entire event.
But Blayney's Josh Redhead and Bathurst co-driver Ray Winwood-Smith managed to pull off that feat to take out round two of the AMSAG Rally Series at Orange on Saturday.
The pair had dominated the first five stages in their Mitsubishi Lancer GSR before the rear right control arm ripped itself away and forced the team to do some "Macgyver" style repairs.
That repair job held together long enough for the team to do a complete part swap ahead of the final three stages of the rally.
The car was back to its best for the run home as Redhead completed a reduced Orange rally (reduced from 12 to nine due to an accident) in one hour, 10 minutes and 39 seconds.
The battle for the runner-up spot was a heated one, with Chris Stilling and Tim Batten (1:13:10) beating Sean McAloon and Mulreann Hayes (1:13:28) by just 18 seconds.
It's the first ever rally victory for Redhead.
"Adapt and overcome is probably the best way to put it," Redhead said.
"It's so satisfying, especially after last year. We were off to a pretty good start before we suffered a mechanical DNF. It's great that we could get to the finish this time unscathed.
"Apart from our little incident the car was great all day. From that point on we couldn't floor it. It still did everything exceptionally well, and we were still able to drive the wheels off it in most parts.
"I'm glad we could overcome our little hurdles. It was a bit of a character building exercise."
Redhead moved to Blayney from Armidale four years ago and has been eyeing off an Orange rally victory since his arrival.
Despite still being relatively new to the region Redhead still has heard about and experienced enough of the challenge that the Mount Canobolas course can provide.
"It was our first time having such an experienced navigator in the car, with Ray. Straight off the bat, going into SS1, it was a huge weight off our shoulders," Redhead said.
"Orange is renowned for being quite a rough course so going into the event with a level head was great. We picked a nice, consistent and tidy speed to start with, and we stuck with that all the way."
The rally is the home event for Central West competitor, which attracted plenty of interest from the Bathurst racing community.
Among that group was Mark Hudson and his son Harrison, who finished 20th and 34th respectively.
The pair had their share of ups and downs through the day but unlike nine other entries they were able to still reach the finish line.
"It was such a great weekend. We really enjoyed the day ... and we had a great result for both cars," Mark Hudson said.
"It's a great result out of the 50 cars that started it. While we all want to go further up the field a result of any kind is good.
"I do rallying for the enjoyment of the sport, and you don't have to win to enjoy it. There's no stress. We go our there to enjoy it, and it's such a goof sport to be involved in."
