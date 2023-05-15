Western Advocate
Jacob Hadley in Bathurst Court for assault, harassing woman

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:00pm
A sign at Bathurst Courthouse just outside the foyer doors on May 8, 2023. File picture
A WORKOUT session at the gym came to a "frustrating" end for a man, who broke a woman's door and sent her 51 harassing texts.

Jay-Anna Mobbs

