THERE'S a new addition to the halls of St Philomena's Catholic Primary School, and it's something that means more than meets the eye.
Just beyond the school's office, there is now a mural of St Philomena herself, painted by none other than an ex-student of the school.
The meaningful mural depicts St Philomena - the patron saint of infants, babies and youth - wielding arrows, an anchor, and flowers, as these are said to be the symbols of her strength and martyrdom.
Strength of character is something that St Philomena's principal Jaydem Hadson tries to instill in the students, and he is hopeful that the mural helps to inspire this strength.
"St Philomena is a saint because at the same age our kids go from primary school to high school, that's when she was tested with her faith and who she was as a person," he said.
"The thing we love about our school is that we try to work with our kids to prepare them for secondary education and life beyond, and the students can take the way of St Philomena with them into secondary life."
This is especially important, as St Philomena was only a child herself when she died and was subsequently declared a saint.
Another message that Mr Hadsom hopes that the mural can portray, is one of inspiration and determination, to encourage students to follow their dreams.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Mr Hotham has not only followed his dreams and pursued a career in sport and in art, but he also has several connections the school.
It was these connections that prompted Mr Hotham to create the work and make his family proud.
"It did bring back a lot of childhood memories and it's awesome to be able to give back to the people who helped and brought me up," he said.
"I just feel proud that I was able to represent them and give them something to be proud of ... I'm just so happy for my mum because I see how proud she is."
Another person that is extremely proud of the mural is Poppi Stephen, who is currently one of the school captains at St Philomena's.
She was especially happy that what was once just a white wall, is now adorned with a beautiful artwork of an inspiring individual.
"St Philomena is really inspiring," she said.
"When you walk in the door, everyone is admiring all the flowers and stuff, and it just adds something to the school."
