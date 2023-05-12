Much-loved Mother's Day tradition returning to Holy Family School

AFTER years of COVID-19 interruptions, the much loved Mother's Day morning tea tradition is back at Holy Family School.
Morning Tea with Mum gets underway at the school on Monday, May 15, and school principal, Kevin Arrow, said the students cannot wait.
"Holy Family School has a wonderful morning planned," he said.
"To celebrate Mothers Day our students have been invited to bring their mums to the school for a prayerful reflection in the hall, followed by morning tea. The event is an expression of our school motto 'Gathered In Love'."
The event will see mums, grand mums and favourite aunties join in with their families.
"The school is expecting around 400 mums, and combined with the 400 students at the school, the morning tea will cater for around 800," Mr Arrow said.
He said students bringing their mums into the school is a great bonding and connecting activity.
"This is a special way to for the children to acknowledge their mums," he said.
"Morning tea will include some delicious slice, hand made biscuits, cake and of course a hot cuppa in the school courtyard.
"A special selection of music and decorations will surprise the mums who come along for the event.
"Our program includes 9.15am kinder to Year 6 Mother's Day Liturgy in the hall, with all mums invited. It will be followed by 10am morning tea in the courtyard."
Mr Arrow said it was great to see the Mother's Day back in its full capacity.
"This will be our first full scale morning tea to celebrate Mothers Day since 2019," he said.
"COVID restrictions affected events like the morning tea so it will be terrific to be back together on site. The event seems to get bigger each year with mums, grand mums and children all coming along to enjoy the quality time together."
