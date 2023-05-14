A BUMPER entry list is expected for this Mount Panorama Punish, with organisers expecting it will provide a massive boost to the Bathurst economy.
Entries are now open for the sixth edition of the event, which will see runners race around the iconic Bathurst mountain.
Runners from all over Australia are expected to compete, with a huge team from Ipswich and another from Wagga Wagga already entered.
Stephen Jackson, who is a co-director of the event alongside Jenn Arnold, said he's expecting a large contingent of interstate travellers to contests this year's event.
"Just based on last year's number where we had 1200 entrants, over half were away from this postcode," he said.
"On average, every entrant had an extra person with them.
"That's about 2500 people involved and nearly 1700 were people coming from outside of the area."
Mr Jackson said its more than just an event, rather they're trying to sell it as a weekend away in Bathurst.
"Typically there's two nights accommodation for multiple people and they're coming to see the attractions in the region," he said.
"They'll come in on Friday, do parkrun on Saturday morning and then they'll go off during the day and do something.
"Then they'll come back for our pasta dinner on Saturday night, race the track on Sunday and typically do something on the way home on Sunday afternoon.
"If they're going home to Canberra, they might stop off at Orange. If they're heading to Sydney, they'll stop in the Blue Mountains.
"It's impact is more than Bathurst. Bathurst is certainly the core to it but it's certainly helping the Central West region, getting people here, doing things."
Mr Jackson said organisers are hoping to build off the success of the World Cross Country Championships that were held at Mount Panorama in February.
"The Mount really is on the world stage," he said.
"Elite and age group runners loved the idea of being able to race on this iconic mountain and to be able to race the circuit that the cars use, under race conditions, is brilliant."
The course for the Mount Panorama Punish is a challenging 6.23 kilometre run around the circuit, with steep hills and winding roads that will put competitor's endurance to the test.
"We are thrilled to see so many people already signed up for the Mount Panorama Punish and we can't wait to see them take on the challenge," co-director Ms Arnold said.
"This event is a great opportunity to showcase what Bathurst has to offer and everyone has a fantastic time."
For more information and to register, visit our website at www.mountpanoramapunish.com.au.
