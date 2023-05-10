CHARLOTTE Lovett added her name to one of the Bathurst Cycling Club's more recently established but already treasured races, the Graham Stait Memorial, on Saturday.
Lovett took out the second edition of the memorial after winning by just 13 seconds over fellow 12-minute marker Lachlan Crump in a great battle to the line.
The memorial race celebrates the life of popular club member Stait who lost his battle with cancer in 2021.
The brutal 57 kilometre course used over the weekend, which saw riders head out to Rockley via the Caloola crossroads and finish at the top of Rockley Mount, was a challenge that Stait himself would have relished.
In two years Lovett has already built up a great record in the race after she finished as the fastest female in 2022.
It continues the trend of junior success in the event after Orange's Xavier Bland won the inaugural race over Cadel Lovett and Oscar Hansen.
Bathurst Cycling Club president David Hyland said the Stait was a beloved member of the club who would have no doubt loved to take on the weekend's course.
"Now in its second year, the race is run on a tough course that would meet with Graham's approval," he said.
"He liked tough courses, and with approximately 900-plus metres of climbing this is a tough one.
"Graham was a popular member, and had been a member of BCC for 50 years. He was an accomplished racer, having competed at state and national level.
"He competed with and against a number of local riders who competed in Saturday's race. His racing involvement with the Rockley Cup goes back a number of decades, and in recent years he had a podium finish in the ANZAC Day Memorial Race."
Hyland said that Lovett continues to impress with her results this season.
"This year's winner was Charlotte Lovett who has been developing under the guidance and input of local Bathurst Cycling Club coaches," he said.
"Her recent results are a testament to her dedication to the sport, and have included: Second in the ANZAC Memorial race, first in the individual time trial and road race for the academy games, in addition to a number of podium finishes at local club races."
Nic Barrett finished as the fastest rider overall of the day and Mercede Cornelius-Feltus was the fastest female rider.
