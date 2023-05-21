THERE'S nothing great about interest rates rising but it's not all doom and gloom - that is the message from Bathurst broker Greg Sly.
With 40 years of experience in the industry, Mr Sly has seen interest rates rise and fall and affect people in different ways.
While the recent spike in interest rates has brought with it financial hardship for many people, Mr Sly says there's ways to try and combat the issues.
"We do hear about the gloom with interest rate rises and there's nothing great about interest rates increasing," he said.
"There are people hurting out there, there's no doubt about it ... it's affecting their ability to get loans because the big two things that have happened are living expenses have increased and obviously interest rate increases.
"[But] is it all doom and gloom, no it's not, I think there's a few things people can do. First of all should probably be looking at budgets and where they spend their money."
After the Reserve Bank Australia's (RBA) monetary policy meeting in May, it was announced that interest rates would increase from 3.60 percent to 3.85 percent.
While historically these rates are still quite low, Mr Sly said it's daunting for younger people who are looking to get into the housing market or those who already have a mortgage.
"I think that people in their 50s and older have just had more life experience for a start and they've probably seen interest rates maybe at 18 percent down to two percent," Mr Sly said.
"While someone of a younger generation, so ever since maybe global financial crises in 2008, all the younger people have seen is rates reducing, until the middle of 2022.
"We have to acknowledge the hardships but we're still looking at historically low rates, not as low as they were but they're still very good."
Mr Sly said there's a few different things people can do to try and ease the financial stresses that accompany rate rises, the first being to create a budget.
He said spending can be broken down into five categories; loan commitments, bills, living expenses, savings accounts and the "fun bucket".
The "fun bucket" includes spending money on alcohol, cigarettes, takeaway coffees, travel, sport, online shopping, gambling, etc.
"If things are getting tight in the household that's probably the first spot we need to look at, and go can we make some changes there," Mr Sly said.
"The government site for Moneysmart is a good place to have a look at for budgeting."
If a simple budget isn't enough, or if people are already very strict with what is spent on the "fun bucket", then Mr Sly said it's worth meeting with a broker to discuss other options.
Looking at things like refinancing and debt consolidation - in certain circumstances - are potential ways of reducing payments.
In terms of how high interest rates will rise, Mr Sly says it's difficult to know what the future holds without a crystal ball.
But economists are saying that they expect interest rate rises have peaked.
"I'm not an economist, but it would appear that we are probably reaching the peak of the interest rate cycle," Mr Sly said.
"The Reserve Bank has definitely said that it will continue to control inflation through monetary levers which includes interest rate rises, but many of the economists are saying they believe we have now reached the peak."
