DON'T forget to spoil Mum this weekend!
Mother's Day is a special day to show our appreciation for everything that our mothers do for us.
From the sleepless nights to the unending support, our mums have always been there for us, encouraging us to become the best versions of ourselves.
They have been our guiding light, our biggest cheerleaders, and our confidants.
Please take a moment to thank the motherly figures in our lives and express our gratitude for all the love and sacrifices they have made for us throughout our lives.
A special thank you to my mum, Ellen, and my wife Jo for everything that they do!
Grants up to $10,000 are currently available to fund the conservation of existing war memorials.
The Community War Memorial Fund (CWMF) is designed to help conserve, repair and protect war memorials across NSW to support community commemoration, by funding projects that follow best practice conservation principles and processes.
The CWMF is targeted at organisations who are responsible for the management of war memorials in NSW.
Not-for-profit community organisations and local councils can apply.
Applications close July 25, 2023.
