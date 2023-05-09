Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Bathurst MP Paul Toole addresses his NSW Nationals leadership loss

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
May 10 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole. File picture
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole. File picture

PAUL Toole has broken his silence after losing his position as leader of the NSW Nationals, insisting he acted with integrity during his 18-month stint in the party's top job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.