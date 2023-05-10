A repeat offender who is already in custody will remain there after being sentenced for stealing cards and using them to buy about $800 worth of goods.
Kyron Astill, 32, of Leichhardt Street, appeared in Dubbo Local Court via audio-visual link on May 3 this year.
He pleaded guilty to 13 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, two counts of shoplifting, two counts of larceny, one count of damaging property and one count of possessing stolen goods.
The court was told Astill was on parole when he committed the crimes.
Police said Astill had an extensive criminal history and had been charged 95 times in the past.
Court documents reveal Astill committed 16 offences on the same day, January 5 this year, between 10am and 5pm.
Astill damaged the front passenger window of a car and stole the driver's visa card and a 99 cent Woolies bag. He also stole another person's bank card along with a $20 note.
Astill then went on a spending spree using both cards and purchasing products worth $768.97 including cigarettes and Nike merchandise.
Police also said Astill shoplifted two bottes of whisky from Dan Murphy's worth $128.98 and a bottle of Smirnoff vodka and Jim Beam bourbon from BWS at Orana Mall.
The court heard all of the above offences were recorded on CCTV.
On a separate occasion, police were patrolling Wheelers Lane when they saw Astill riding a red Trek mountain bike. They tried to stop him because he was wanted for outstanding warrants.
When police spoke to Astill they saw the bike's serial numbers had been scratched out and the bike had been spray painted red. Astill was also covered in red paint.
On May 3, the court heard Astill was already a serving a prison sentence which would have ended on November 14 this year.
Magistrate Gary Wilson found special circumstances in Astill's case and sentenced him to an aggregate prison term for 13 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage, two counts of larceny, damage of property, and possession of stolen goods.
Astill's sentence will last 11 months and 12 days ending on January 24 next year. He will serve a non-parole period of eight months.
For the two charges of shoplifting, Astill was convicted with no further penalty.
