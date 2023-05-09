Club championship action continues to unfold at Majellan

By the Bowling Shark
The break in the weather brought the bowlers back out onto the greens and the commencement of the 2023 Mixed pairs and Major Minors commenced. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 02 May 2023
Rink one: Kevin Dwyer, Bill Mackie and Terry Burke were up 5-0 by the 3rd against Terry Chifley, Keith Pender and Gary Cameron. Team Cameron got into the game and levelled the scores on the 10th (8 all). From the 17th Team Cameron won the last 5 ends but still fell short 22-20.
Rink two: Peter Hope and Brian Hope lead the match from the opening end against Dick Graham and Russ McPherson. Team Hope opened the lead by the 14th (16-8) and went on to win the match by 4 points, 22-18.
Rink three: Tony Smith, Darryl Shurmer and Greg Hallett were in a battle against John Toole, John Bosson and Josh Roberson. With nothing between both teams and the lead changing frequently, it came down who was going to get there first and Team Roberson snuck home 23-22.
Rink four: Ron Hollebone, Robert Raithby and Max Elms were in the box seat with a 13-3 lead by the 11th against John Toole (jnr), Ron Hogan and Peter Zylstra. Team Elms didn't take the foot off the pedal and romped home 27-11.
Rink five: Terry Clark, Jim Clark and Noel Witney were level on the 6th (6 all) against Bryce Peard, Ted Parker and Dan Rochford. The scores were tied on three more occasions, 10th (10 all), 14th (14 all) and 16th (15 all). Team Witney prevailed in the end winning, 21-16.
Saturday 06 May 2023 - Men's Major-Minors Championship
Rink one: Ron McGarry and Glen Urza played catch up against Andrew Moffatt and John Finlay who were holding the lead until the 11 end when Team Urza took control. Team Finlay didn't lay down but fell short in the end going down 22-20.
Rink two: Greg Quartly Scott and Michael Nobes were also behind in the opening ends against Max Elms and Noel Witney. It took until the 13th end for Team Nobes to take the lead and hold it to the end winning 17-14.
Rink three: Peter Hope and Tony Urza dominated the opposition of John Bosson and Dennis Harvey who struggled from the start to gain momentum. Team Urza was out to a 21-8 lead by the 13th and carried on with that to the end, winning 32-16.
Rink four: Peter Phegan and Dave Josh were another team that prevailed in the great bowling conditions against Terry James and Des Sanders. Team Josh was up by 10 by the 12th (18-8) and went on to win the match 34-16.
Rink five: Dick Graham and Scott Chapman struggled against the opposition of Ron Hollebone and Craig Bush who were up by 16 by the 14th (24-8). Team Bush showed no mercy and went on to win the match 32-11.
Rink six: Ted Parker and Allan Clark have the use of the bowling arms down pat when they took on Greg Hallett and Tim Pickstone. Team Pickstone levelled the match on the 7th (7 all) and failed to kick into gear. Team Clark won 24-15.
Rink seven: Darryl Shurmer and Jeff Adams had a tough opposition to get over in Goeff Densmore and Trevor Sharpham. Team Adams held the lead for the first 17 ends until the score was level (16 all). Team Adams put their nose in front and stayed there to the end winning 21-20.
Social Bowls:
Rink nine: John Mackie and Peter Zylstra were behind for most of the match against Terry Clark and Jim Clark. Team Zylstra took the lead when it counted and won the match 20-16.
Rink ten: Kevin Dwyer, Bill Mackey and Gary Cameron dominated the opposition of Bob Charlton, John Toole and Ron Hogan. Team Cameron was 10 in front by the 10th and went on to win the match 27-12.
Sunday 07 May 2023 - Mixed Pairs Championship
Rink one: Mel Parker and Craig Bush were in a battle against Peggy McIntosh and Josh Roberson. With the scores locked together on 5 occasions the win could have gone either way. The can only be one winner and Team Bush broke the deadlock to win 26-19.
Rink two: Pauline Clark and Allan Clark did their best against a red-hot Jeff Adams and Robyn Adams. Team Adams was up by 7 (13-6) by the 9th and continued to lead the way to the end, winning 21-18.
Rink three: Val Zylstra and Peter Zylstra stormed out of the gates scoring 6 points on the opening end against Sue Murray and Hugh Brennan. With Team Brennan having the wind knocked out of them Team Zylstra had the foot on the carotid being 12-3 up by the 8th. Team Brennan fought back and fought hard to win the match 23-18.
Rink four: Betsy Thornberry and Terry James used the mercy rule against Sally Colebatch and Des Sanders who struggled with the bowls and the weather. Team James was way too good and ran away with the win 28-8 after 16 ends.
Rink five: Merle Stephens and Noel Witney were behind for the first 10 ends against Beryl Flanagan and Mick Nobes. Team Witney had to dig deep and took the lead on the 11th and carried it on to the end winning 22-17.
That wraps up another great week at the Majellan. So, until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
