Seven players enjoy a perfect record in Eglinton's opening round

The off season training has paid dividends for Eglinton Tennis Club players as seven out of the 20 to take to the court in the opening round of this year's autumn competition last Saturday won all of their four sets in stylish fashion.
This hasn't been seen in years in the opening round of a competition and proves that boot camp is the way to go.
Sarah Tree was in brilliant form as she carved up her opponents and sent out a sound warning that she is a real contender in this year's autumn competition with her 6-3, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 sets wins.
Jacob White, the new kid on the block, is Eglinton's most improved player and is the player to watch come finals time.
White looked totally focused and composed in his 6-2, 6-0, 6 -1, 6-1 sets wins.
Dan McLeay rallied hard all day and served it right up to the tall poppy players in his 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 sets wins.
Jason Honeyman showed no mercy playing really smart tennis to blow his opponents of the court in his 6-4, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 sets wins.
Jason Molkentin, one of Eglinton's best doubles players, carved up his opponents with his brilliant net play and crafty range of shots doing the damage in his 7-5, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 sets wins.
Curtis James Booth, Eglinton's speed star, was most consistent which left his opponents in panic mode.
His 7-5, 6-1, 7-6, 6-3 sets wins was a polished display of tennis. He'll be the danger player to watch out for come finals time.
Graeme Stapleton turned back the clock winning two sets 6-4, 7-5.
Stapleton battled on gamely all day and proved that fortune favours the brave attitude wins matches.
Well folks what a cracker start to this year's autumn competition.
The tennis just seems to get better and better at the biggest little club in the west.
Good Hitting.
