Seven players enjoy a perfect record in Eglinton's opening round

By John Bullock
Updated May 10 2023 - 10:17am, first published 8:00am
Jason Molkentin whips a forehand away. Picture contributed.
The off season training has paid dividends for Eglinton Tennis Club players as seven out of the 20 to take to the court in the opening round of this year's autumn competition last Saturday won all of their four sets in stylish fashion.

